Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe advance to Super Eight stage

COLOMBO – Australia’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has come to an end after defeats against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, knocking the Kangaroos out of contention for the Super Eight stage.

The 2021 world champions’ hopes of advancing depended entirely on Zimbabwe losing their remaining matches in the tournament.

However, the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe at Pallekele was abandoned due to rain, with both teams awarded one point each. As a result, Zimbabwe progressed to the Super Eight stage with five points.

Meanwhile, Australia and Ireland have been eliminated from the event. Australia currently have only two points with one match remaining; even if the Kangaroos win that game, they can reach a maximum of four points, which will not be enough to qualify.