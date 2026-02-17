SBP announces public holiday in banks on first Ramadan

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced a public holiday for all public and private banks across the country on the 1st of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, on 1st Ramadan (1447 Hijri), all banks will remain closed for public dealings due to Zakat deduction, and the day will be observed as a bank holiday nationwide.

The notification stated that all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks will also remain closed for public transactions on the said date.

According to a spokesperson of the State Bank, employees of banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks will report to offices as usual on the bank holiday; however, staff involved in public dealings will be on leave.

It is worth noting that the central meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Ramadan 1447 Hijri will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in Peshawar, while zonal committee meetings will take place in other parts of the country. The zonal committees will collect moon sighting testimonies and forward them to the central committee with evidence, after which the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will make an official announcement following consultation.