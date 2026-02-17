Ian Chappell, Gavaskar among legendary Cricketers voice concern over Imran Khan’s Health issues

ISLAMABAD – Some of the top respected former captains in international cricket issued a rare joint public appeal expressing “deep concern” over the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the former captain of Pakistan and one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport.

In a statement released on 17 February 2026, the signatories highlighted Imran Khan’s extraordinary contribution to world cricket, most notably his leadership of Pakistan to its historic victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. They described that triumph as a moment defined by “skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship” that inspired generations of players and fans across national boundaries.

The former captains including Michael Atherton OBE, Allan Border AO, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Sunil Gavaskar, Padma Bhushan, David Gower OBE, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Stephen Waugh, and John Wright, noted that many of them competed against Imran Khan, shared the field with him, or grew up admiring his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. The appeal describes him as “one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen,” a figure who earned respect not only from players and supporters, but also from administrators across the cricketing world.

Beyond his sporting legacy, the statement also acknowledges Imran Khan’s political role, noting that he served as Prime Minister of Pakistan during a challenging period in the country’s history. The signatories emphasised that, irrespective of political views, he was “democratically elected to the highest office in his country,” a fact they believe is central to the question of how he should be treated.

The immediate catalyst for the appeal is a series of recent reports concerning Imran Khan’s health while in custody. Of particular concern, the former captains cited what they described as an “alarming deterioration” of his vision, alongside broader worries about the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years. These reports, they said, have caused them “profound concern.”

Drawing on the shared values of cricket—fair play, honour, and respect—the signatories argued that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with dignity and basic human consideration. They stressed that these principles transcend sport and should apply regardless of ongoing legal or political circumstances.

Former captains urged authorities to ensure three specific measures: immediate, adequate, and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of Imran Khan’s choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

The appeal added that it is made “in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity,” and is issued without prejudice to any ongoing legal proceedings involving Imran Khan.