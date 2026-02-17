Moshin Naqvi stood up for Imran Khan in front of Field Marshal Asim Munir: Gandapur

PESHAWAR – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been held since August 2023, and several leaders are making efforts for relase of PTI founder.

Lately, former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emerged as unexpected champion, working tirelessly behind scenes to secure former prime minister’s release. Gandapur’s revelations paint a dramatic picture of high-stakes negotiations, a serious medical crisis, and bold moves that even reached the highest levels of Pakistan’s military leadership.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur has made explosive claims about the role of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the high-stakes drama surrounding the detention of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Gandapur revealed that Mohsin Naqvi “made more serious efforts than anyone else” to secure Khan’s release, a stunning claim given intense political tensions surrounding the former prime minister. “I’ve said this within the party before, and now I’m saying it publicly: Naqvi worked tirelessly to resolve this matter,” he added.

With serious revealations, PTI and Imran Khan’s family raised alarm, demanding immediate hospital treatment. Yet, sources disclosed that specialist doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Al-Shifa International Hospital conducted thorough examinations and were satisfied with Khan’s condition, even noting “significant improvement” in his eyesight.

Gandapur did not hold back on praising Naqvi’s audacity, claiming the interior minister had spoken in support of Khan directly in front of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He admitted that PTI’s relationship with Naqvi had been rocky, with Khan himself reportedly angry at the minister’s earlier actions. Yet Gandapur now acknowledges Naqvi’s instrumental role in trying to resolve the crisis.

Gandapur noted he currently has no contact with Naqvi and holds no official position that would allow him to intervene. He also expressed caution regarding the medical reports, pointing to past experiences where family members and senior party leaders were denied access to Khan, raising questions about transparency.

Gandapur highlighted PTI’s internal turmoil, citing deep divisions and a lack of decisive leadership as factors complicating the party’s response to the unfolding situation.