Punjab reverses decision to close shops at 10pm during Ramadan

LAHORE – The Punjab government announced in a notification that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the request of traders, chain stores, supermarkets, and restaurant associations to exempt them from the 10 PM closing requirement.

The notification stated that the 10 PM closing hours for shops have been abolished, and directives have been issued to commissioners, deputy commissioners, and allied departments across the province.

During a Zoom meeting, the Chief Minister instructed that the restrictions on business hours be lifted, allowing commercial activities to continue 24 hours a day during Ramadan throughout Punjab.

Officials handling administrative matters have also been directed to end timing restrictions, ensuring that there will be no limitations on business hours during the holy month of Ramadan in the province.