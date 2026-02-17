BOP Posts Record Financial Performance yet another year – 99% Growth in Operational Profit, Deposits Crossed Rs. 2.0 trillion

LAHORE – In a meeting held on February 17, 2026, the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) approved the audited financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2025. The Board expressed appreciation for the Management on the Bank’s exemplary performance by delivering exceptional financial results across all areas of operations.

Building on the strong foundation laid in previous years, the Bank successfully navigated squeezing margins, intensified competition, global economic certainty, and evolving regulatory environment including the implementation of IFRS 9, while maintaining prudent risk management and a disciplined approach to cost optimization.

During the year, the Bank further advanced its digital transformation agenda, making significant investments in technology, cybersecurity, and data-driven innovation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. These strategic initiatives, supported by a diversified business model and a robust governance framework, enabled the Bank to deliver its highest-ever pre-tax profit of Rs. 35.80 billion in 2025, reflecting an exceptional 46% year-on-year growth. Operating profit before provisions also registered a remarkable increase of 99%, reaching Rs. 40.74 billion. In recognition of this strong financial performance, the Board declared a final cash dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share, in addition to the interim cash dividend of Rs. 1.00 per share already paid for the year 2025, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders. This achievement marks yet another milestone, with the Bank recording one of the highest profit levels and dividend payouts in its history.

As at December 31, 2025, the Bank’s total deposits surpassed the Rs. 2 trillion mark, achieving another significant milestone that reflects strong customer confidence and effective deposit mobilization strategies. A key driver of this growth was a 34% increase in current deposits, which rose to Rs. 476 billion, underscoring the Bank’s continued success in strengthening its low-cost funding base.

Revenue growth remained robust across all business segments. Net interest income increased significantly to Rs. 81.10 billion, registering a strong 84% year-on-year growth. Non-markup income, excluding capital gains, also recorded an impressive 23% increase. The Bank maintained strong cost discipline and operational efficiency, driven by a strategic focus on optimising the composition of current and savings deposits, reducing funding costs, and leveraging technology to improve operational excellence. Consequently, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 59.65% during the year. With sustained efficiency gains and prudent financial management, the Bank remains well-positioned to further improve its cost-to-income ratio while maintaining steady growth momentum in the years ahead. During the year, the Bank also deepened its commitment towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Gender Balance, Special Persons inclusion, etc., principles by embedding sustainability considerations into business practices.

During the year, the Bank reaffirmed its position as a strategic partner of the Government of Punjab (GoPb), actively contributing to the province’s development and social welfare agenda. These efforts underscored the Bank’s dedication to expanding financial inclusion, supporting entrepreneurship and agriculture, and fostering long-term, inclusive economic growth. During the year, The Bank of Punjab successfully delivered a range of key Federal Government–led initiatives, reinforcing its role as a reliable implementation partner for national priority programs in agriculture, SMEs, and cash transfers.

During the year, The Bank of Punjab advanced several internally driven initiatives to strengthen customer acquisition, service delivery, and long-term competitiveness. These included the expansion of digital and branch-led account opening, alongside the development and launch of new deposit products such as the BOP Mehfooz Sarmayakari Account to broaden customer choice and funding diversification. The Bank accelerated its digital transformation agenda, driving adoption across channels and migrating over 78% of customer transactions to digital platforms, supported by revised frontline scorecards that embedded digital usage and cross-sell targets. In parallel, the Bank rolled out a comprehensive Islamic banking product awareness program for both staff and customers and advanced preparatory steps for Islamic banking conversion. To institutionalise these efforts, the Bank established a dedicated Customer Division, launched a unified customer experience strategy, and strengthened service quality oversight through structured monitoring, customer feedback, and issue-resolution governance.

The Board of Directors notes that, through a sustained strategic focus on innovation, digital advancement, and customer-centricity, the Bank has further strengthened the foundations for sustainable, long-term growth. These results underscore the resilience of the Bank’s business model and its agility in navigating dynamic market conditions, while consistently delivering lasting value to all stakeholders, both now and in the years ahead.