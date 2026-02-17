Rain threatens Pakistan vs Namibia clash in T20 World Cup; Super 8 qualification hangs in balance

COLOMBO – Rain is likely to affect the crucial match between Pakistan and Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In Group A of the tournament, the Pakistan national cricket team will play their final group-stage match against the Namibia national cricket team tomorrow.

After suffering a heavy 61-run defeat against India national cricket team, Pakistan must defeat Namibia to secure a place in the Super 8 stage.

According to reports, rain is expected during the Pakistan vs Namibia match scheduled in Colombo. Weather forecasts predict a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain, with cloudy conditions throughout the day and winds blowing at around 19 km/h.

Currently, Pakistan sit third in Group A with two wins and one loss from three matches. Their net run rate stands at negative 0.403, which is lower than that of the United States national cricket team.

However, if the match is washed out due to rain, Pakistan will qualify for the Super 8 stage with five points.

On the other hand, if Pakistan lose to Namibia, the United States — with four points and a superior net run rate — will advance to the next stage instead.