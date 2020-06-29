China condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi
China condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi
BEIJING - China on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi and expressed its firms support to Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and upholding national security and stability.

“We firmly oppose any form of terrorism and firmly support Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and upholding national security and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

He also extended condolences to those injured and families of the victims, adding, “We condemn all forms of terrorist attacks and we also mourn the victims of this incident.”

According to reports, some gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday morning. Four terrorists were killed by the police after they opened fire and killed security guards and a police sub-inspector.

