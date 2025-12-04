Govt announces early payment of December 2025 salaries, pensions

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced early disbursement of salaries and pensions of December 2025 to all Christian employees and pensioners in the province, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

According to the notification, salaries that were originally due on January 1, 2026, will now be paid on December 22, 2025.

The decision aims to ensure that Christian employees across the province can celebrate Christmas, which falls on December 25, without financial concerns.

The government’s decision is intended to provide financial ease to Christian workers and pensioners, allowing them to celebrate the religious festival with greater comfort.

In addition, the federal government has also announced public holidays for the occasion, with December 25, 2025, being observed as “Quaid-e-Azam Day,” followed by a holiday for Christian employees on December 26, 2025, marking Christmas.

This move is seen as a thoughtful gesture in line with the province’s commitment to the well-being of its minority communities. The early salary payment will particularly benefit those who may face financial constraints in the lead-up to the festive season, offering them a chance to participate in the celebrations with dignity and comfort.

In Balochistan, like other parts of Pakistan, Christmas is celebrated with enthusiasm by the Christian community. The holiday holds deep religious and cultural significance, and the early salary payment is expected to make it easier for Christian families to purchase gifts, prepare festive meals, and engage in various other traditions associated with the holiday.