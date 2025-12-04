Final Supermoon of 2025: When and where to watch in Pakistan today?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that the final supermoon of 2025, also known as the Cold Moon, will occur tonight, December 4-5.

It said the supermoon will be visible across Pakistan, reaching its peak brightness early on the morning of December 5 at 4:15 AM.

This Cold Moon is the third consecutive supermoon of the year, and it will appear 7.9% larger and 15% brighter than usual.

The moon will be at 99.8% brightness during its peak, while on the evening of December 4, it will rise at 4:58 PM, reaching 99.2% brightness.

The moon will be located 357,218 kilometers from Earth on the night of December 4-5. Supermoons occur 3 to 4 times a year globally, and this will be the final one of 2025.