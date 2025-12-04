Qauid-e-Azam’s descendant Ella Wadia dazzles at Paris fashion event

PARIS – Ella Wadia, a descendant of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, made a significant mark at the prestigious Le Bal Debutante, a fashion event, in Paris.

This annual event, held at a historic palace in the heart of Paris, is reserved for just 20 select young women from around the world, underlining its exclusivity and importance in the world of fashion and high society.

As always, the event hosted prominent participants, including real-life princesses, high-society heirs, and global fashion icons. However, the spotlight this year shone brightest on Ella Wadia.

Ella Wadia in Elie Saab Haute Couture pic.twitter.com/imZBXqHOE4 — Diva of Venus (@thevenusiandiva) November 30, 2025

Ella made her mark alongside some of the world’s most distinguished debutantes, such as Carolina Lansing, Lady Spencer-Churchill, and Eugenia of Hohenlohe-Langenburg. She also shared the stage with other well-known figures like Eulaia d’Orleans-Bourbon.

She turned heads in an array of couture outfits valued between $50,000 and $1 million, each making a statement of elegance and sophistication. Her appearance, especially during her photo session under the iconic Eiffel Tower, set social media abuzz as the world took notice of her chic and impeccable style.

Ella Wadia, who inherited her sense of fashion from her parents, businessman Jahangir Wadia and renowned designer Celina Wadia, is no stranger to the world of luxury.

Her paternal grandfather was a leading industrialist in India. However, it is her historical connection to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founding father, that has brought her global attention. Ella is the great-granddaughter of Jinnah’s grandson, adding a fascinating layer of heritage to her already impressive persona.