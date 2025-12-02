Who is Sweet Zannat – the influence ‘linked’ to 19-minute viral video?

Social media fame can emerge in a flash, sometimes in ways that are both positive and challenging. Sweet Zannat, a content creator from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya, experienced this firsthand when she unexpectedly became the centre of an online controversy. Known on Instagram as @sweet_zannat_12374, she produces light-hearted videos about everyday life and has built a following of over 364,000 people.

While her growing popularity brought her loyal fans, it also made her a target for speculation. In late November 2025, a 19-minute private video featuring an unidentified couple began circulating widely online. Without any proof, rumors falsely linked the woman in the video to Sweet Zannat. This led to a flood of comments, accusations, and unsolicited messages across her social media accounts.

How the controversy escalated

The video spread rapidly across multiple platforms, with people sharing it without verifying its authenticity. A single baseless rumor was enough to thrust Zannat into the spotlight under unfortunate circumstances. Her posts were soon inundated with questions asking if she was the woman in the clip, and some users repeatedly tagged her while sending inappropriate messages. Despite having no connection to the video, the false narrative continued to gain traction.

Sweet Zannat addresses the rumour

As the trolling intensified, Zannat decided to respond directly. In a composed clarification video, she highlighted the clear differences between herself and the woman in the viral video, urging viewers to compare their appearances. She questioned why her name was being dragged into a situation unrelated to her.

Despite the distressing situation, she managed to find some humor in it. Zannat pointed out that the woman in the video spoke fluent English, while she has only studied up to Class 12, making any comparison ridiculous. She also noted that the unintended attention had boosted her social media engagement, helping her page grow. The clarification video was also shared on YouTube to reach a wider audience.

What we know about the 19-minute viral video

The authenticity of the 19-minute video remains uncertain. Some observers have suggested it might be digitally altered or AI-generated. No official confirmation has been provided, and the identities of those in the clip are still unknown. It is clear, however, that Sweet Zannat was wrongly implicated due to misinformation.

In her statement, Zannat categorically described the video as a deepfake, highlighting the absurdity of comparing her to the person in the clip. “Do I look exactly like the girl in that video?” she asked, emphasizing the false nature of the claim.