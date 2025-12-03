Pakistani film ‘Ghost School’ selected for Red Sea International Film Festival 2025

JEDDAH – The Pakistani film “Ghost School”, directed by Seemab Gul, has been officially selected for screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025.

The festival will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 4 to 13. Notably, this is the first time Pakistan has been included in the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival, thanks to the efforts of Nausheen Waseem.

The inclusion of this film marks a significant achievement for Pakistani cinema, highlighting its growing presence in the global film industry.

“Ghost School” tells the compelling story of a rural girl whose school is mysteriously shut down, sparking rumors of supernatural occurrences in the village. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a journey that exposes deep social issues tied to education, superstition, and rural life.

The film has already garnered international attention, having had its world premiere earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival. At the Red Sea Film Festival, “Ghost School” will be showcased in the “Families & Children” category, with screenings scheduled for Wednesday, December 2 at 2:00 PM, and Thursday, December 11 at 3:00 PM at the Culture Square in Jeddah.

The film’s selection reflects the festival’s commitment to presenting meaningful and socially significant stories from around the world, with “Ghost School” standing out as a powerful narrative rooted in the social realities of Pakistani society.