Rebecca Khan’s Rukhsati video goes viral; parents break down in tears

The wedding of Rebecca Khan, daughter of actor and comedian Kashif Khan, was celebrated with great grandeur. Every event of the wedding has been dominating social media over the past year.

In every culture and tradition, wedding celebrations are marked by unique rituals, music, dance, and joyous laughter, adding color and vibrancy to the occasions.

However, the rukhsati (bride’s farewell) is the most emotional moment in all cultures, when parents experience both the happiness of the occasion and the pain of separation.

The same emotions were seen during the wedding ceremonies of renowned social media influencer Rebecca Khan, but it was the rukhsati videos that left everyone teary-eyed.

Actor Kashif Khan bid farewell to his beloved daughter with moist eyes and heartfelt prayers in such an emotional manner that all the guests were moved to tears.

On this occasion, the usually confident Rebecca was also unable to hold back her emotions and broke down in tears. Holding her father’s hand, she walked towards her husband’s car and departed for her new home.

The videos went viral on social media, where users extended their best wishes and special prayers for Rebecca as she begins her new journey.

However, some users, while criticizing the back-to-back events and the large number of videos, sarcastically remarked that it was time to stop and finally let the daughter go.