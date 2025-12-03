ISLAMABAD – False reporting on Pakistan’s crypto minister Bilal Bin Saqib exposes a pattern of politically-charged disinformation by mainstream Indian media.

A recent India TV broadcast by Rajat Sharma had everyone in feats after airing a narrative filled with zero verified information about Bilal Bin Saqib’s resignation as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. Indian televangelist Rajat Sharma shared clip from his India TV broadcast attempting to spin a sensational and entirely baseless narrative about Bilal, and nobody is buying it, even the target audience. Sharma bizarrely linked Bilal’s exit to supposed tensions involving the Sharif brothers and General Asim Munir, despite no connection whatsoever between these figures and the development.

Sharma went so far as to claim that Bilal’s resignation shows political struggle over “Chief of Defence Forces” appointment, a claim with no factual foundation. Calling Bilal a close aide of Army Chief and framed the procedural resignation as proof of high-level discord. The exaggerated reporting quickly drew criticism, as viewers recognized the storyline had no grounding in Pakistan’s actual political decisions.

पाकिस्तान में Bilal Bin Saqib का PMO से हटाया जाना इस बात का संकेत है कि Sharif Brothers ने अब Asim Munir को घास डालना बंद कर दिया है. Asim Munir को CDF बनाए जाने का notification जारी ना होना इस बात का indication है कि Sharif Brothers Munir को unlimited powers नहीं देना चाहते… pic.twitter.com/mAVKAjFnQ0 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 3, 2025

For the unversed, Bilal Bin Saqib has not been removed, sidelined, or distanced from policy influence. His resignation was a legal requirement, not a political fallout, and on top of that the federal cabinet has promoted his mandate, confirming his leadership in crypto regulation.

Bilal has been formally appointed as Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA), a key role for guiding Pakistan’s digital-asset future. His position retains the rank of Minister of State, though he will serve without salary, in line with the appointment terms.

According to the Rules of Business 1973, a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister cannot simultaneously chair a statutory regulatory authority, hence the administrative resignation from his SAPM role, which he had held since May 2025 while designing Pakistan’s national blockchain strategy.

So far, crypto developments in Pakistan are active and advancing as the South Asian naiton cements its international standing in blockchain innovation.