Karachi Municipal Officials shown the door amid outrage after child’s tragic death

KARACHI – A 3-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi as the body was recovered 15 hours later, approximately one kilometer away in a nearby drain.

Following the incident, Sindh Local Government Department suspended several municipal and administrative officials. Among those suspended are Imran Rajput, Senior Director of Municipal Services at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC); Rashid Fayyaz, Assistant Engineer of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Municipal Corporation; Waqar Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation; Assistant Commissioner Aamir Ali Shah; and Mukhtiar-e-Kar Salman Farsi.

The suspensions were ordered on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who chaired a meeting with provincial ministers, KMC officials, and police to address the tragedy. Expressing deep sorrow, the Chief Minister directed strict action against all responsible officials and emphasized that negligence in such cases would not be tolerated.

The incident has sparked public outrage over unsafe manholes and infrastructure negligence in the city, raising urgent calls for stricter municipal oversight and safety measures.