inDrive safety in question as rider arrested for harassing Schoolgirl in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Students are relying on online ride services like inDrive, Yango and Bikea to commute safely across the city, especially in cities like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

What should have been a routine ride for young matric student in Lahore quickly turned into nightmare. The student booked a ride through the inDrive expecting a safe journey from Johar Town to a private society. Instead, she found herself in a nightmare that has now sparked outrage as Shoaib allegedly diverted her to Ali Zeb Road in Gulberg under false pretenses.

The rider working for the inDrive latest got arrested for sexually harassing the student. Police revealed that the suspect, identified as Shoaib, was traced and apprehended on Noor Jahan Road using modern tech. The arrest followed swift action after DIG Operations took notice of the incident, prompting SP Shaherbano Naqvi to form a special investigation team to tackle the case.

According to reports, the victim had booked a ride from Johar Town to a private society, The harassment reportedly escalated near a park, leaving the student traumatized.

Authorities registered case against rider, who is now in the custody of investigation wing. Police officials have underscored that those who target and exploit women will face zero tolerance.

Federal Ombudsperson for Prevention of Harassment demanded comprehensive record of harassment complaints against online ride-sharing drivers over the past three years. She has instructed the company to submit a full report within seven days, including details about internal inquiry committees and procedures for handling such complaints.

This incident sparked outrage among citizens and highlights the urgent need for stricter safety measures for women using ride-hailing services in the city.

inDrive rider disappears with food

In August, inDrive driver reportedly vanished after collecting food and high-end kitchenware worth around Rs45,000. The victim, Hamad Hassan, had booked the ride to deliver food to his relatives in Model Town, only to find himself helpless when the driver suddenly canceled the ride and became unreachable.

Harbanspura police have registered a case, but the missing driver, along with the expensive items, remains at large, leaving the family distraught and the community in shock. Authorities are now urging the public to remain vigilant while using ride-hailing services.