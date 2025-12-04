Hareem Farooq turns up the heat in red sleeveless dress

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has once again captivated her fans with a stunning fashion moment.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a mirror selfie wearing a striking red, long, sleeveless dress with a cowl neckline.

The bold yet elegant look perfectly complemented the chilling December weather, making her stand out in a stylish, confident way.

While the glamorous dress certainly drew attention, it was Hareem’s empowering message that resonated the most with her followers.

In her post, the actress shared a heartfelt reminder, writing, “A gentle reminder to myself and to everybody out there: you’re allowed to be soft, you’re allowed to be powerful, and you’re allowed to love your own reflection.”

Her words are a reminder of the importance of self-love, confidence, and embracing one’s unique beauty—an empowering sentiment that has earned praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Known for her diverse acting skills and captivating screen presence, Hareem Farooq has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She gained popularity with her performances in both television and film. Her breakthrough role came in the 2015 drama “Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi,” where she showcased her natural acting talent. Her role in “Janaan” (2016), a romantic comedy film, further established her as a versatile actress, earning her a Best Emerging Talent award.