Pakistani-American student arrested in US for weapons possession, alleged attack plot

DOVER – A 25-year-old Pakistani-American man, Luqman Khan, was arrested in Delaware on charges of illegal weapons possession and planning an attack.

US media reports said Khan was apprehended on the night of November 24 after police stopped a truck in the Canby Park West area, where he was a passenger.

The police said that Khan refused to comply with orders to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest, leading to his detention.

During investigations, authorities discovered a pistol, a magazine, and documents indicating a planned attack inside Khan’s truck. The documents reportedly included a map of the University of Delaware police station, markings for entry and exit points, and the name of a police officer.

The FBI raided Khan’s home on November 25, a day after his arrest, and recovered additional firearms. Officials confirmed that Khan, a student at the University of Delaware, was planning an assault on the university’s police department.

Khan has been charged with possession of an illegal machine gun and conspiracy to commit an attack. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 11. US authorities noted that Khan has no prior criminal record.