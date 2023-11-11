Reham Khan responds to rumours about divorce from third husband

Former prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan on Saturday snubbed those spreading rumours about her divorce from her third husband.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Reham advised those spreading rumours to focus on their personal lives instead of worrying about her life and marriage. She said that her marriage or divorce should not be the cause of concern for anyone, especially people from one particular political party.

An important personal announcement pic.twitter.com/quZNtPowQm — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) November 11, 2023

Reham, a former British-Pakistani journalist, announced her third marriage on December 23, 2023, by sharing a picture on her official Twitter handle with the tag "Just married" along with several pictures of herself and her husband, Mirza Bilal.

She shared additional details of the wedding, stating how she had a Nikah in Seattle. Her son and parents were in attendance. One of the images had a caption reading how she has finally found a man she can trust. Her husband is an actor and model, and responded to congratulatory notes on her feed.