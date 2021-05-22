Indian singer Shreya Goshal blessed with baby boy

India’s celebrated singed Shreya Goshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Sunn Raha Hai singer took to Instagram to share the good news.

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” she wrote.

On 5 February 2015, Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony.