Indian singer Shreya Goshal blessed with baby boy
India’s celebrated singed Shreya Goshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have been blessed with a baby boy.
The Sunn Raha Hai singer took to Instagram to share the good news.
“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” she wrote.
On 5 February 2015, Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony.
