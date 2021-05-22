Indian singer Shreya Goshal blessed with baby boy

06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021
Indian singer Shreya Goshal blessed with baby boy
Share

India’s celebrated singed Shreya Goshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Sunn Raha Hai singer took to Instagram to share the good news.

“God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” she wrote.

On 5 February 2015, Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

‘My driver recognised me from the images’ – ... 12:27 PM | 22 May, 2021

MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about the time when a nude clip was leaked online and ...

More From This Category
Zoya Nasir confirms breakup with Christian ...
05:07 PM | 22 May, 2021
Mishi Khan shares emotional message after ...
04:46 PM | 22 May, 2021
Jannat Mirza dismisses engagement with Umer Butt ...
03:00 PM | 22 May, 2021
‘My driver recognised me from the images’ – ...
12:27 PM | 22 May, 2021
Shahid Afridi finally confirms daughter’s ...
09:42 PM | 21 May, 2021
Disha Patani's viral backflip video leaves fans ...
10:07 PM | 21 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian singer Shreya Goshal blessed with baby boy
06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr