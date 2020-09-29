Ertugrul star Didem Balcin becomes Maria B's brand ambassador

Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it aired and the love for the drama continues to grow everyday!

Fans, including local celebrities can’t stop obsessing over the show and its talent.

Designer Maria B recently announced Didem Balcin, essaying the role of Selcan Hatun in the show, as her model for her label's upcoming winter collection.

The designer is currently in Istabul, Turkey, celebrating with her family and exploring the historical culture of the country.

Previously, JDot announced the signing of two beloved Turkish stars from the famous show Ertugrul, Cengiz Coşkun (Turgut Alp), and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi Alp), as their brand ambassadors.

Their co-star Esra Bilgic is the current brand ambassador for Jazz.

