Mirza Shahi moved to Ventilator due to coronavirus complications

Senior TV actor and comedian Mirza Shahi is reportedly in critical condition after testing positive for Covid-19 and has been moved onto a ventilator.

Last week, Shahi’s co-stars Yasir Nawaz, his wife Nida and brother Danish Nawaz from the popular TV serial 'Nadaniyan' took to social media to request their fans to pray for the actor's health.

Previously, Adnan Siddiqui also said a prayer for Shahi. “Praying for the speedy recovery of Mirza Shahi. Hope he remains undaunted and comes out of Covid-19 like a warrior. The veteran has brought cheer in millions of lives. We worked together a few years ago. He is a very diligent actor,” Siddiqui wrote on Twitter.

We hope and pray that the veteran recovers soon.

