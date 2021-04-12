Alizeh Shah reveals her 'biggest insecurity'

Web Desk
03:01 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Alizeh Shah reveals her 'biggest insecurity'
Share

Unfortunately in today's world, unrealistic beauty standards have blinded us as mainstream stars are expected to have flawless skin. While it is bound to feel pressure trying to conform to society's beauty standards, celebrities are the victims since they are always under scrutiny.

Thankfully, with the changing dynamics, female stars like Hania Amir, Syra Shehroz and Mahira Khan keep it real as they call out unrealistic beauty standards.

Jumping on the bandwagon, the Ehd e Wafa star Alizeh Shah revealed that she had been struggling with acne for quite some time. Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah opened up about her ‘biggest insecurity’ and penned a note addressing them.

"hello people, here I am putting my biggest insecurity on display. Yes I’ve been struggling with acne for quite a long time.”

“A lot of us had this idea that ‘Clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible,”There is nothing more attractive than confidence, once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so”.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old also posted her short video clip flaunting her natural beauty.

Alizeh became a national crush after the success of her drama serial Ishq Tamasha in 2018, for which she received the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

Apart from her acting skills, her beautiful big eyes and flawless skin are the biggest reason behind her crazy fan following.

Video of Alizeh Shah singing with her friend goes ... 05:22 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

Alizeh Shah rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her flawless acting skills and a bubbly ...

More From This Category
Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans ...
04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama ...
03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Meera announces entering politics soon
03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Oye Motti' viral scene ...
02:17 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Legendary Abida Parveen and Raga Boyz new song ...
10:26 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi rocks the stage with her bold dance ...
10:45 PM | 11 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck
04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr