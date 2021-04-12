Alizeh Shah reveals her 'biggest insecurity'

Unfortunately in today's world, unrealistic beauty standards have blinded us as mainstream stars are expected to have flawless skin. While it is bound to feel pressure trying to conform to society's beauty standards, celebrities are the victims since they are always under scrutiny.

Thankfully, with the changing dynamics, female stars like Hania Amir, Syra Shehroz and Mahira Khan keep it real as they call out unrealistic beauty standards.

Jumping on the bandwagon, the Ehd e Wafa star Alizeh Shah revealed that she had been struggling with acne for quite some time. Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah opened up about her ‘biggest insecurity’ and penned a note addressing them.

"hello people, here I am putting my biggest insecurity on display. Yes I’ve been struggling with acne for quite a long time.”

“A lot of us had this idea that ‘Clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible,”There is nothing more attractive than confidence, once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so”.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old also posted her short video clip flaunting her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizeh Shah (@alizehshahofficial)

Alizeh became a national crush after the success of her drama serial Ishq Tamasha in 2018, for which she received the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

Apart from her acting skills, her beautiful big eyes and flawless skin are the biggest reason behind her crazy fan following.