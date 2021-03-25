Video of Alizeh Shah singing with her friend goes viral

Alizeh Shah rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her flawless acting skills and a bubbly persona, Shah was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

Dabbling in diverse roles, the 20-year-old actress has now left the fans gushing over her latest video.

Recently, Shah’s video surfaced on the Internet where she can be spotted singing with her friend.

Needless to say, the young starlet is blessed with a beautiful voice and social media users seem to agree as comments of praises poured under the post.

Alizeh became a national crush after the success of her drama serial Ishq Tamasha in 2018, for which she received the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

Apart from her acting skills, her beautiful big eyes and flawless skin are the biggest reason behind her crazy fan following.