Video of Alizeh Shah singing with her friend goes viral
Share
Alizeh Shah rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her flawless acting skills and a bubbly persona, Shah was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.
Dabbling in diverse roles, the 20-year-old actress has now left the fans gushing over her latest video.
Recently, Shah’s video surfaced on the Internet where she can be spotted singing with her friend.
View this post on Instagram
Needless to say, the young starlet is blessed with a beautiful voice and social media users seem to agree as comments of praises poured under the post.
View this post on Instagram
Alizeh became a national crush after the success of her drama serial Ishq Tamasha in 2018, for which she received the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.
Apart from her acting skills, her beautiful big eyes and flawless skin are the biggest reason behind her crazy fan following.
Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned ... 03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations that give headline grab ...
- Man assaulted in India, forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in ...05:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
-
- Will India participate in military exercises in Pakistan this year?05:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
-
- 5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van in Gilgit04:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021