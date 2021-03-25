Man assaulted in India, forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in disturbing viral video

05:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Man assaulted in India, forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in disturbing viral video
Share

NEW DELHI – A Hindu hardliner brutally assaulted a ‘Muslim’ Indian while forcing him to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in country’s capital, shows a video widely shared on social media with people condemning the act.

The attacker has been identified as Ajay Goswami while the name of the victim remains undisclosed with social media users suggest the man in the tattered cloths is Muslim.

Goswami and his friends can be seen in the disturbing video asking him to chant "Hindustan Zindabad (long live India)" and "Pakistan Murdabad (death to Pakistan)".

The helpless man however can be seen holding Goswami's feet, asking the assailant to let him go.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered.

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain: "A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress. @CPDelhi @cp_delhi (sic)."

The same suspect Ajay Goswami was also booked in a Delhi riots case last year, police said.

More than 50 people were killed in February 2020 after violent clashes between supporters and critics of controversial citizenship law erupted.

Will India participate in military exercises in ... 05:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Indian forces could participate in joint military drills being held in Pabbi, near Mangla ...

More From This Category
Will India participate in military exercises in ...
05:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
’Death by own hand’ – Huge problem for men ...
02:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
China to invite Palestinians, Israelis for talks ...
09:40 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Prince Harry lands first corporate job after ...
08:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan passes away ...
11:46 AM | 24 Mar, 2021
Ankara's tallest tower lights up in green and ...
11:50 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan gears up for comeback with a biopic
04:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr