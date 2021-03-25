Man assaulted in India, forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in disturbing viral video

NEW DELHI – A Hindu hardliner brutally assaulted a ‘Muslim’ Indian while forcing him to chant anti-Pakistan slogans in country’s capital, shows a video widely shared on social media with people condemning the act.

The attacker has been identified as Ajay Goswami while the name of the victim remains undisclosed with social media users suggest the man in the tattered cloths is Muslim.

Goswami and his friends can be seen in the disturbing video asking him to chant "Hindustan Zindabad (long live India)" and "Pakistan Murdabad (death to Pakistan)".

The helpless man however can be seen holding Goswami's feet, asking the assailant to let him go.

Incident from Khajuri Chowk, north east Delhi where a poor muslim guy was brutally beaten up and was forced to chant "Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Murdabad, Owaisi Murdabad.



The attacker identified as Ajay pandit who was arrested in Delhi riots case too.

pic.twitter.com/7XZoMlUmbc — Asjad II اسجد♛ (@iamasjadraza7) March 24, 2021

Police said that the accused has been arrested and First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered.

In a tweet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain: "A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress. @CPDelhi @cp_delhi (sic)."

A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress.@CPDelhi @cp_delhi — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) March 24, 2021

The same suspect Ajay Goswami was also booked in a Delhi riots case last year, police said.

More than 50 people were killed in February 2020 after violent clashes between supporters and critics of controversial citizenship law erupted.