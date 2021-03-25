Oops! Saba Qamar drops a major hint about her wedding

Saba Qamar has confirmed that she is all set to tie the knot. Initially, the Cheekh star sparked rumours when she shared a gorgeous picture in a stunning pastel backless gown. But seems like that prompt proposal of blogger Azeem Khan will be turning into a reality soon.

Confirming the news when reached out by a local media outlet, Qamar revealed that she was indeed getting married.

"Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with, If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon."

Despite being vocal about her break up, the Baaghi star felt strange for addressing the marriage institution and was rather uncomfortable about it. But currently, she feels content with her choices and is happy someone was able to convince her.

Fans are gushing as Saba and Azeem also had an adorable interaction which gives a major hint towards them making it Insta-official. The blogger Azeem posted an Insta story about how he had lost his favourite bracelet which he had for almost 9 years.

Soon after his story, the Hindi Medium star posted a story wearing his bracelet and said. "Is that your bracelet? oops”.

Moreover, the 36-year-old fashionista says that she is in love and absolutely loves it. The gentleman who may be her future groom is in fact Azeem who commented under her picture. He is a successful Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur who hails from Karachi but is currently based in Sydney.

While she did not reveal much about the wedding or details, she asked the fans to pray for her. Ever since the news has been confirmed, Qamar's fan following is over the moon with a possible wedding on cards.