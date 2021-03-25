Oops! Saba Qamar drops a major hint about her wedding
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Oops! Saba Qamar drops a major hint about her wedding
Share

Saba Qamar has confirmed that she is all set to tie the knot. Initially, the Cheekh star sparked rumours when she shared a gorgeous picture in a stunning pastel backless gown. But seems like that prompt proposal of blogger Azeem Khan will be turning into a reality soon.

Confirming the news when reached out by a local media outlet, Qamar revealed that she was indeed getting married.

"Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with, If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon."

Despite being vocal about her break up, the Baaghi star felt strange for addressing the marriage institution and was rather uncomfortable about it. But currently, she feels content with her choices and is happy someone was able to convince her.

Fans are gushing as Saba and Azeem also had an adorable interaction which gives a major hint towards them making it Insta-official. The blogger Azeem posted an Insta story about how he had lost his favourite bracelet which he had for almost 9 years.

Soon after his story, the Hindi Medium star posted a story wearing his bracelet and said. "Is that your bracelet? oops”.

Moreover, the 36-year-old fashionista says that she is in love and absolutely loves it. The gentleman who may be her future groom is in fact Azeem who commented under her picture. He is a successful Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur who hails from Karachi but is currently based in Sydney.

While she did not reveal much about the wedding or details, she asked the fans to pray for her. Ever since the news has been confirmed, Qamar's fan following is over the moon with a possible wedding on cards.

'Qubool hai' – Saba Qamar going to marry this ... 01:15 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

Saba Qamar is the ultimate quintessential heroine who continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most ...

More From This Category
#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' ...
07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Mahira Khan gears up for comeback with a biopic
04:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Video of Alizeh Shah singing with her friend goes ...
05:22 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Cher & The Loneliest Elephant – Movie on ...
06:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Sana Fakhar hits back at haters in latest video
02:17 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Wahab Riaz just got a new look
03:01 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' squad at Pakistan Day parade is the epitome ...
07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr