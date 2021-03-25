Social media up in arms as PM Imran holds meeting during quarantine

ISLAMABAD – Twitter went up in arms on Thursday after Federal Minister Shibli Faraz shared a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a meeting with his media team during the quarantine at Bani Gala residence.

Shibli Faraz took to Twitter and posted the latest photo of Imran Khan chairing a meeting of media team. Senator Faisal Javed, Zulfi Bukhari and Principal Secretary to PM Azam Khan and others can also be seen in the picture.

Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala pic.twitter.com/Vk0oWIUDed — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 25, 2021

Senator Faisal Javed also shared the photo, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan is fit and fine, and doing well while holding meetings following coronavirus SOPs.

#PrimeMinisterImrankhan #PMAtWork

Masha'ALLAH both PM and the first lady are doing fine Alhamdulillah.

PM will soon start coming to the office iA. #Ehssas pic.twitter.com/AKuhaaiq3l — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi contracted the coronavirus five days ago and quarantined themselves at home in Bani Gala. The prime minister also got the coronavirus vaccine on March 18 as well.