Social media up in arms as PM Imran holds meeting during quarantine
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Social media up in arms as PM Imran holds meeting during quarantine
Share

ISLAMABAD – Twitter went up in arms on Thursday after Federal Minister Shibli Faraz shared a photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan holding a meeting with his media team during the quarantine at Bani Gala residence.

Shibli Faraz took to Twitter and posted the latest photo of Imran Khan chairing a meeting of media team. Senator Faisal Javed, Zulfi Bukhari and Principal Secretary to PM Azam Khan and others can also be seen in the picture.

Senator Faisal Javed also shared the photo, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan is fit and fine, and doing well while holding meetings following coronavirus SOPs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi contracted the coronavirus five days ago and quarantined themselves at home in Bani Gala. The prime minister also got the coronavirus vaccine on March 18 as well.

Pakistan PM Imran tests positive for COVID-19 02:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, his medical aide confirmed on ...

More From This Category
#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' ...
07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif can receive COVID-19 vaccine: ...
07:14 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Supreme Court restores local government bodies in ...
06:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van ...
04:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Will India participate in military exercises in ...
05:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Avalanche in AJK: Miraculous escape for man ...
04:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' squad at Pakistan Day parade is the epitome ...
07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr