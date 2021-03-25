Supreme Court restores local government bodies in Punjab

06:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Supreme Court restores local government bodies in Punjab
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the restoration of local bodies in Punjab, saying public could not be deprived of their representatives.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by PML-N leader Danyal Aziz and citizen Asad Ali Khan against abolishment of the metropolitan corporations and union councils in May 2019 through the Punjab Local Government Act.

The provincial government had appointed administrators under the new local government system.

The top judge remarked that under the Article 140, government can make laws but institutions cannot be abolished, adding that the government has a status whether it is federal, provincial or local.

Declaring section 3 of the Punjab Local Government Act unconstitutional, the apex court said that it violates Article 140A of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general of Punjab informed that court that the provincial government is ready to hold local bodies elections in the province as the matter is under discussion in the Council of Common Interest.

To which, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that previously it was announced that election will be held in six months but the deadline was extended for 21 months again. He remarked that now the elections are being made linked to the decision of the CCI.

He said that the federal, provincial and local governments could be suspended for a limited time period but “you have deprived public of their representatives”. 

Social media up in arms as PM Imran holds meeting ... 06:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Twitter went up in arms on Thursday after Federal Minister Shibli Faraz shared a photo of Prime ...

More From This Category
#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' ...
07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif can receive COVID-19 vaccine: ...
07:14 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Social media up in arms as PM Imran holds meeting ...
06:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
5 people shot dead as gunmen attack passenger van ...
04:21 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Will India participate in military exercises in ...
05:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
Avalanche in AJK: Miraculous escape for man ...
04:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' squad at Pakistan Day parade is the epitome ...
07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr