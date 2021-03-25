Shehbaz Sharif can receive COVID-19 vaccine: Accountability court

LAHORE – An accountability court has granted permission to PML-N President, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

The PML-N leader during the hearing of a money-laundering case said that he will be 70 years old this year, adding that receiving vaccine is his right. He also complained that reports of his medical tests have not been handed over to him so far.

The court has ordered the authorities to get the leader of the opposition vaccinated within two days. It also ordered the chief secretary Punjab to provide the reports to Shehbaz Sharif immediately.

Currently, a drive has been launched by the government to administer vaccine to people aged above 60 as country battles with third wave of the pandemic.

At least 30 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,270 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,965 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 637,042.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 957 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 586,228. The total count of active cases is 36,849.

At least 263,664 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 202,743 in Punjab 81,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53,136 in Islamabad, 19,374 in Balochistan, 11,946 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,975 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,048 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,482 in Sindh, 2,238 in KP, 552 in Islamabad, 339 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,282 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,895,515 samples have been tested so far.