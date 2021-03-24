Why Pakistan has fixed Russian COVID-19 vaccine price 160% higher than anywhere in the world, asks Transparency International

ISLAMABAD – Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has raised question questions over the higher price set by the government for privately imported Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine against novel coronavirus.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the watchdog said that the federal cabinet has fixed the maximum sale price of Suptnik V Russian vaccine at Rs8, 449 for two doses and China’s Conividecia at Rs.4,225 per injection.

“The global price set for Sputnik V vaccine is $10 per dose. This means that internationally the two doses of Sputnik V are available at $20 (Annex-A). However, the approved price for its commercial sale in Pakistan in 160% higher than the international price,” read the letter.

“It may also be pointed out that in India, a single dose of Gamalya Centre/Sputnik V vaccine cost less than INR 734 (Annex-B). With this rate, taking into consideration the currency value difference, a single dose of Sputnik V vaccine should cost approx. Rs. 1500 in Pakistan.

“This anomaly of vaccine cost at more than 150% higher than the international market price is another serious issue of overcharging,” it added.

The TIP has also expressed concerns over government’s decision to allow the private companies to import the vaccines. It said that the move will lead to corruption.

The concerns from the TIP comes at a time when the Pakistani importer has threatened the government to re-export its consignment of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V, which was received earlier this month, if the company’s desired price is not announced.

AGP Limited further said that it has another option of selling the doses to another country if an appropriate rate is not fixed.

The company wanted retail price of Russian vaccine between Rs12,500 to Rs13,000 for two doses based on its expenses on the import and storage of the doses.