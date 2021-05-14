Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face masks, end social distancing: CDC
WASHINGTON – US national public health agency Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not require to wear face masks and maintaining social distance.
According to the latest updates from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it ended mask-wearing requirements for people fully inoculated against coronavirus.
A statement issued in this regard by agency director Rochelle Walensky stated ‘Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.
UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO— CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021
Adding that ‘If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the Covid pandemic.’
Walensky added that people who are immune-compromised should consult a physician before giving up their face mask as immune deficiency does not respond well with the vaccines. She also intimidated that, the guidance was subject to change if the situation gets worse.
Health experts said as per the accumulating data, the high efficacy of Covid vaccines, not just to prevent symptomatic Covid-19 but also infection. In rare case, if someone who administered Covid vaccine test positive for the novel disease, the person is unlikely to have a high viral load in their nose and therefore very unlikely to transmit the disease to other persons.
Meanwhile, the website of the US agency recommends masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. Foreign passengers, who got vaccinated, still need to get tested prior to entering the US within three days of their flight or show documentation of recovery from Covid infection in the past three months.

