Yashma Gill contracts coronavirus

01:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
Yashma Gill contracts coronavirus
Actor Yashma Gill has tested positive for  coronavirus.

"Three days ago I felt feverish with mild symptoms associated with #Covid19 - so I self-isolated and got myself tested immediately. Yesterday evening, my report came out to be positive. But so far I am doing fine (Alhamdulillah) except the initial symptoms,” she shared on Twitter on Saturday.

She continued: "My Initial thought was, I won’t tell anyone - but then I realised we can’t create a stigma around this disease and we need to fight it. Keep me in your prayers, because I am scared!"

Gill is currently starring in popular drama ‘Pyar Keh Sadqay,” opposite Bilal Abbas and Yumna Zaidi.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 248,752, according to latest official data.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 5,188, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 153,000 patients have fully recovered.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

