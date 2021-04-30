131 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – At least 131 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,112 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of National Health Services said on Friday.

According to the latest figures from the Health Ministry, the death toll has surged to 17,811 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 820,823.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,574 and the positivity rate recorded at 10.04 percent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,099 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 1,223,001 since the first case was reported.