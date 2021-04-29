Special PIA flight brings 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China
ISLAMABAD – Special aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 0.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China has landed in the federal capital today.
PK6852 of the national flag carrier landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing carrying over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines. Around one million vaccines are being brought to Pakistan by three Boeing 777 planes, reports in local media suggest.
The second flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will arrive at noon while the third at midnight.
A tweet shared on the official handle of PIA stated "Three more PIA 777s arrived in #Beijing - #China to carry another large consignment of #COVID19 vaccines as part of a larger initiative to combat the pandemic.
03 more #PIA 777s arrived in #Beijing - #China to carry another large consignment of #COVID19 vaccines as part of larger initiative to combat the pandemic. On behest of @GovtofPakistan, we would continue to serve this great nation at the time of crisis. #Inthistogether #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/nnjyYjyvlC— PIA (@Official_PIA) April 29, 2021
On the behest of the Government of Pakistan, we would continue to serve this great nation at the time of crisis," it further added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 151 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 815,711. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,680 amid the third wave of novel disease.
