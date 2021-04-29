Special PIA flight brings 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China
Web Desk
12:46 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Special PIA flight brings 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 0.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China has landed in the federal capital today.

PK6852 of the national flag carrier landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing carrying over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines. Around one million vaccines are being brought to Pakistan by three Boeing 777 planes, reports in local media suggest.

The second flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will arrive at noon while the third at midnight.

A tweet shared on the official handle of PIA stated "Three more PIA 777s arrived in #Beijing - #China to carry another large consignment of #COVID19 vaccines as part of a larger initiative to combat the pandemic.

On the behest of the Government of Pakistan, we would continue to serve this great nation at the time of crisis," it further added.

Pakistan reports 5,480 new cases, 151 deaths amid ... 09:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 151 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 151 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 815,711. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,680 amid the third wave of novel disease.

Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities ... 10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD –The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approached provincial governments asking them ...

More From This Category
Pak, German FMs pledge to continue coactions on ...
01:27 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
PIA Instructor suspended for harassing trainee ...
01:09 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
Banking hours changed in Pakistan amid Covid-19 ...
12:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
PM Imran launches two new schemes for Roshan ...
11:26 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
#PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first ...
11:03 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
Polling underway for by-election at NA-249 ...
10:30 AM | 29 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haniya Khan goes live after Aamir Liaquat denies 'third marriage'; leaked audio call ...
10:32 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr