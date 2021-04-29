Pak, German FMs pledge to continue coactions on Covid-19 response
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a meeting with German counterpart Heiko Maas vows to enhance ties with Germany to combat the Covid pandemic in a holistic manner.
Qureshi also underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two sides and maintaining a steady upward trajectory in the relationship.
FM @SMQureshiPTI received German FM @HeikoMaas today, during his brief visit to Islamabad. FM underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between 🇵🇰-🇩🇪 & maintaining steady upward trajectory in the relationship.1/3@GermanyDiplo@PakinGermany_#GermanFMinPakistan pic.twitter.com/shNwnKZbxa— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 29, 2021
Foreign Minister also thanked his German counterpart to ensure the earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative. He also apprised the German dignitary about Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.
Both sides discussed the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a negotiated political settlement.
Qureshi emphasized that the Afghan stakeholders must engage constructively to work out an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political solution, through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.
