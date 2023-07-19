Pakistan’s special envoy to visit Kabul amid rising tensions over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

KABUL – As tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and Kabul, a special representative of Pakistan on Afghanistan Asif Ali Durrani will visit neighboring nation to give a clear-cut message to the Taliban-led administration.
Asif Durrani, a seasoned diplomat, and special envoy, will visit war-torn nation as ties between two neighbouring nations remain complicated amid surge in terror attacks against security forces and civilians.
In his interaction with a foreign news outlet, Durrani mentioned discussing political and security concerns with interim government in Kabul. He acknowledged the rise in trade, saying Afghan peace helped Pakistan to jack up its trade with Central Asian nations through Afghan transit routes.
Calling it beneficial for Afghanistan to help address poverty and other issues, the special envoy was of the view that boosting such economic activity will help deal with the humanitarian crisis and that international donors can reduce their aid contribution to Kabul.
In his recent visit, the envoy will discuss the security situation with Kabul amid a huge surge in militant attacks in the South Asian nation, especially in KP, and Balochistan.
Earlier, Pakistan’s top commanders expressed concerns over sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the TTP and other splinter groups under the Taliban government.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.