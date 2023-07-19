Pakistan’s special envoy to visit Kabul amid rising tensions over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

KABUL – As tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and Kabul, a special representative of Pakistan on Afghanistan Asif Ali Durrani will visit neighboring nation to give a clear-cut message to the Taliban-led administration.

Asif Durrani, a seasoned diplomat, and special envoy, will visit war-torn nation as ties between two neighbouring nations remain complicated amid surge in terror attacks against security forces and civilians.

In his interaction with a foreign news outlet, Durrani mentioned discussing political and security concerns with interim government in Kabul. He acknowledged the rise in trade, saying Afghan peace helped Pakistan to jack up its trade with Central Asian nations through Afghan transit routes.

Calling it beneficial for Afghanistan to help address poverty and other issues, the special envoy was of the view that boosting such economic activity will help deal with the humanitarian crisis and that international donors can reduce their aid contribution to Kabul.

In his recent visit, the envoy will discuss the security situation with Kabul amid a huge surge in militant attacks in the South Asian nation, especially in KP, and Balochistan.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top commanders expressed concerns over sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the TTP and other splinter groups under the Taliban government.