Armed forces deployed in Rawalpindi for assistance as monsoon rains wreak havoc in twin cities

ISLAMABAD – More than a dozen people have been killed in twin cities as monsoon rains wreak havoc in twin cities.

Heavy rains are expected to trigger flash floods while several areas in the garrison city come under rain water.

Met Office revealed that around 200 millimeters of rainfall were recorded in Rawalpindi today in the wake of torrential rains that started under new weather system.

Meanwhile, water level in Nullah Lai climbed in the wake of 10 hours rains while Army platoons have been called in for rain emergency services. Local authorities also sound threat sirens to alert the residents in the surroundings and urged them to stay cautious.

The alarming situation prompted action from Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who directed the PDMA and other officials to drain rainwater from the low-lying areas.