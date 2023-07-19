Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail in three terrorism cases 

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital on Wednesday extended the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Two cases were rejected against the former prime minister at Ramna police station in Islamabad in March this year for leading mobs to the judicial complex and IHC during his appearance in courts.
He was booked in a third case by the Golra police station for allegedly causing chaos and violence outside the FJC on March 18 during a hearing in the Toshakhana case.
The court has extended the bail till July 26 after the PTI chief appeared before it following the issuance of his arrest warrants in previous hearing.
During the hearing, the judge asked the police to declare the suspect innocent if there was no evidence against him. He also warned of personally summoning the IGP of Islamabad Police if the investigation was not conducted properly.
The PTI chief’s lawyer said his client was wrongly implicated in the case. He added that he would withdraw the bail plea if police had nothing against the former prime minister.
The judge briefly called the PTI chief to the rostrum as both sides presented their arguments. After considering the arguments, the court extended the bail of the PTI chief until July 26.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.