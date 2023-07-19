Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail in three terrorism cases 

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital on Wednesday extended the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Two cases were rejected against the former prime minister at Ramna police station in Islamabad in March this year for leading mobs to the judicial complex and IHC during his appearance in courts.

He was booked in a third case by the Golra police station for allegedly causing chaos and violence outside the FJC on March 18 during a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

The court has extended the bail till July 26 after the PTI chief appeared before it following the issuance of his arrest warrants in previous hearing.

During the hearing, the judge asked the police to declare the suspect innocent if there was no evidence against him. He also warned of personally summoning the IGP of Islamabad Police if the investigation was not conducted properly.

The PTI chief’s lawyer said his client was wrongly implicated in the case. He added that he would withdraw the bail plea if police had nothing against the former prime minister.

The judge briefly called the PTI chief to the rostrum as both sides presented their arguments. After considering the arguments, the court extended the bail of the PTI chief until July 26.