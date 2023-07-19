Search

Pakistan

Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail in three terrorism cases 

12:56 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Islamabad court extends Imran Khan's bail in three terrorism cases 
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital on Wednesday extended the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Two cases were rejected against the former prime minister at Ramna police station in Islamabad in March this year for leading mobs to the judicial complex and IHC during his appearance in courts. 

He was booked in a third case by the Golra police station for allegedly causing chaos and violence outside the FJC on March 18 during a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

The court has extended the bail till July 26 after the PTI chief appeared before it following the issuance of his arrest warrants in previous hearing. 

During the hearing, the judge asked the police to declare the suspect innocent if there was no evidence against him. He also warned of personally summoning the IGP of Islamabad Police if the investigation was not conducted properly. 

The PTI chief’s lawyer said his client was wrongly implicated in the case. He added that he would withdraw the bail plea if police had nothing against the former prime minister. 

The judge briefly called the PTI chief to the rostrum as both sides presented their arguments. After considering the arguments, the court extended the bail of the PTI chief until July 26.

Kashmiris mark 'Accession to Pakistan Day' on both sides of LoC today

01:22 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

