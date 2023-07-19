Earthquake jolts Rawalpindi, Lahore and several Punjab cities

LAHORE – An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hits Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and other cities in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Media reports claim that tremors were also felt in parts of Punjab where people came out of their houses out of fear. Initial reports suggest no damages so far.

Volcano Discovery mentioned the epicenter of the quake near the Hindu Kush region, in Afghanistan, and it was recorded at approximately 205 kilometers below the surface.

More to follow…