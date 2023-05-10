Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar framed the charges while hearing the case at the Islamabad police lines.

The former prime minister, who was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday in another corruption case, was present during the hearing when he declined the charges and refused the sign the documents.

During the previous hearing, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris argued that district election commissioner committed a violation of act by lodging a complaint against the PTI chief.

However, the ECP lawyer, in his counter arguments, said the petition against the former premier was lawful, adding that the PTI was using the delaying tactics. He highlighted that the sessions court was bound to decide the case related to corrupt practices within three months.

At one point, the Imran Khan’s lawyer raised objection that the ECP filed the petition after 120 days of its verdict regarding disqualification of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

After hearing arguments, the judge had reserved its verdict which has now been announced. The court had ordered the PTI chief to appear before him on May 10 for indictment.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by the ruling coalition accusing him of not disclosing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations. The ECP concluded the case in October last, disqualifying him for being dishonest and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in this regard.