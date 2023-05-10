Pakistan lose No 1 ODI ranking within 48 hours

LAHORE: Pakistan's brief reign as the top team in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings came to an end only two days after they had claimed it for the first time in history, following their failure to secure a clean sweep against New Zealand in the final ODI match held in Karachi on May 7th.
The team had achieved the coveted No. 1 ranking on May 5th, after defeating New Zealand by a significant margin in the 4th ODI. However, their hopes of retaining the top position were dashed by New Zealand's consolation win in the final match, causing them to drop from the summit.
As of May 7th, Australia leads the rankings, followed closely by India at No. 2, and Pakistan now finds itself at No. 3. Despite securing a commanding 4-1 victory in the 5-match series, Pakistan's team captain, Babar, acknowledged that they fell short of their desired outcome.
In the final match, New Zealand won the toss and set a challenging target of 299 runs in 49.3 overs, with opening batsman Will Young scoring 91 runs from 87 balls. Although Pakistan's batting lineup struggled, Agha Salman (57) and Iftikhar Ahmed (94 off 72 balls) fought bravely to keep their hopes alive, but their chase ultimately fell short in the closing stages, giving New Zealand their first victory in the ODI series.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
