Pakistan win TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Pakistan secured another gaming trophy after knocking out South Korea 3-2 in the Gamers8 TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup in Riyadh.

The Pakistan team comprising Arslan Siddique, Imran Khan and Atif Butt also won an impressive prize of $500,000, said reports.

The event was organised by the Saudi Esports Federation while the tournament featured 16 national teams from around the world.

On Saturday, Pakistan defeated the UK team 2-1 in the semi-final to book a place in the final. Even though Arslan suffered defeat in the middle encounter, Atif won the boss match to win the game for Pakistan.

In February this year, Pakistan’s video game player Atif Butt has won the “King of the Iron Fist” title after defeating South Korean opponent in the final of the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He had beaten the Korean rival Sang-hyun “Jeondding” Jeon in the final match and won $50,000 cash prize and the title.