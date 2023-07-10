Search

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs1.24 per unit

01:03 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved an increase of Rs1.24 per unit in electricity price.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority said the power tariff has been revised up on the account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

The additional amount will be collected from consumers in the bills for the months of July, August, and September. The decision would impose a burden of Rs46.53 billion on inflation-bitten consumers.

The revised prices will not be applicable to consumers of the K-electric.

