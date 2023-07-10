Over 200 evacuated as water released by India triggers floods in Punjab

LAHORE – Over 200 people, mostly women and children, had to be rescued from flood water as heavy rains and water released by India inundates residential areas near the Chenab River.
Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 teams kickstarted a rescue operation near Shakargarh, a day after New Delhi released massive water, causing flash floods near the adjoining areas.
Through the operation, Rescue teams saved at least 223 people who were stranded amid rising flood water levels. These people were moved to safer locations as the rescue team stayed in the border area to deal with the situation unfolding.
The floodwater also destroyed crop damage in the wake of floodwaters. As of now, the current flow of water is above 30,000 cusecs which is likely to rise in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the local authorities have cautioned all departments on high alert, and a flood control room has been established at the DC office.
Following the operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the quick response of Rangers and rescue personnel for the evacuation of people stranded in the floods. The premier highlighted that the timely rescue operation saved so many lives.
He further directed all concerned authorities to ensure preparations to address the potential flood situation.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.