Over 200 evacuated as water released by India triggers floods in Punjab

LAHORE – Over 200 people, mostly women and children, had to be rescued from flood water as heavy rains and water released by India inundates residential areas near the Chenab River.

Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 teams kickstarted a rescue operation near Shakargarh, a day after New Delhi released massive water, causing flash floods near the adjoining areas.

Through the operation, Rescue teams saved at least 223 people who were stranded amid rising flood water levels. These people were moved to safer locations as the rescue team stayed in the border area to deal with the situation unfolding.

The floodwater also destroyed crop damage in the wake of floodwaters. As of now, the current flow of water is above 30,000 cusecs which is likely to rise in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have cautioned all departments on high alert, and a flood control room has been established at the DC office.

Following the operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the quick response of Rangers and rescue personnel for the evacuation of people stranded in the floods. The premier highlighted that the timely rescue operation saved so many lives.

He further directed all concerned authorities to ensure preparations to address the potential flood situation.