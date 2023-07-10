Search

Pakistan

Over 200 evacuated as water released by India triggers floods in Punjab

Web Desk 01:42 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Over 200 people, mostly women and children, had to be rescued from flood water as heavy rains and water released by India inundates residential areas near the Chenab River.

Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 teams kickstarted a rescue operation near Shakargarh, a day after New Delhi released massive water, causing flash floods near the adjoining areas.

Through the operation, Rescue teams saved at least 223 people who were stranded amid rising flood water levels. These people were moved to safer locations as the rescue team stayed in the border area to deal with the situation unfolding.

The floodwater also destroyed crop damage in the wake of floodwaters. As of now, the current flow of water is above 30,000 cusecs which is likely to rise in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have cautioned all departments on high alert, and a flood control room has been established at the DC office.

Following the operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the quick response of Rangers and rescue personnel for the evacuation of people stranded in the floods. The premier highlighted that the timely rescue operation saved so many lives.

He further directed all concerned authorities to ensure preparations to address the potential flood situation.

Climate change minister urges caution as heavy rains expected in coming days in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

