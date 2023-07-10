Search

PakistanTop News

Climate change minister urges caution as heavy rains expected in coming days in Pakistan

Sehrry says 0.9 million people could be affected by torrential rains

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 10 Jul, 2023
Climate change minister urges caution as heavy rains expected in coming days in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman urged public and concerned departments to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall is expected across Pakistan in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a social media post, the minister shared the PMD forecast of rain, saying highest amount of rainfall will be in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot. Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain, Sherry said.

She said an alert for urban flooding was issued for several cities with risks of landslides. She stressed coordinated preparedness and proactive responses.

https://twitter.com/sherryrehman/status/1678162543276089344

API Response: Twitter / ?

Nothing to see here

Looks like this page doesn’t exist. Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble.

Looking for this?
A primped poodle with a bow in its hair sitting in a chair like a human.

Earlier, the country’s top disaster management authority mentioned the possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal with high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej.

NDMA said the new weather condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and land sliding in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of KPK including Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, Balakot, and Balochistan’s Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti and Lasbela.

Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Curtain falls on Virgin Atlantic operations in Pakistan as last jet departs for London

08:16 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Toyota Yaris latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

09:18 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

PMD forecasts heavy rains for Karachi, interior Sindh

06:02 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Prime Minister Laptop 2023 Specs

04:25 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Pakistan says Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace

11:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Pakistan approves new policy to woo foreign investment

10:53 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s former boxing champion Dur Muhammad Baloch dies at 40

09:41 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –10th July 2023

09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 09, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: