Climate change minister urges caution as heavy rains expected in coming days in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman urged public and concerned departments to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall is expected across Pakistan in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a social media post, the minister shared the PMD forecast of rain, saying highest amount of rainfall will be in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot. Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain, Sherry said.

She said an alert for urban flooding was issued for several cities with risks of landslides. She stressed coordinated preparedness and proactive responses.



Earlier, the country’s top disaster management authority mentioned the possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal with high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej.

NDMA said the new weather condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and land sliding in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of KPK including Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, Balakot, and Balochistan’s Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti and Lasbela.