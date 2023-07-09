Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of medium flood in the river Ravi following the release of 185,000 cusecs water from India.

Authorities alerted all concerned departments to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. The development comes as New Delhi released floodwater into Pakistani rivers, and incoming water along with rainfall amid the rainy season could inundate areas linked to rivers.

PDMA spokesperson said India released water from Ujh Barrage into the Ravi, and about 65,000 cusecs are set to reach in one day. He said nearly one-third of the released water arrived at Jassar point.

At Gujranwala’s Head Khanki, the inflow of water has been recorded at 83,840 cusecs, and the inflow of water at Head Qadirabad was recorded at 74,215 cusecs while the discharge level remains over 50,00 cusecs.

It said districts adjoining river Ravi must be prepared and remain alert to deal with any emergency situation. Meanwhile, the government has formed districts relief camps in low-lying regions.

Authorities also warned to keep the masses informed about the progress of rains and the latest situation.

To avoid any untoward incident, the Shakargarh administration has issued flood alert for area residents and formed a flood relief camp.