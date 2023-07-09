Search

Pakistan

Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi

Web Desk 03:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of medium flood in the river Ravi following the release of 185,000 cusecs water from India.

Authorities alerted all concerned departments to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. The development comes as New Delhi released floodwater into Pakistani rivers, and incoming water along with rainfall amid the rainy season could inundate areas linked to rivers.

PDMA spokesperson said India released water from Ujh Barrage into the Ravi, and about 65,000 cusecs are set to reach in one day. He said nearly one-third of the released water arrived at Jassar point.

At Gujranwala’s Head Khanki, the inflow of water has been recorded at 83,840 cusecs, and the inflow of water at Head Qadirabad was recorded at 74,215 cusecs while the discharge level remains over 50,00 cusecs.

It said districts adjoining river Ravi must be prepared and remain alert to deal with any emergency situation. Meanwhile, the government has formed districts relief camps in low-lying regions.

Authorities also warned to keep the masses informed about the progress of rains and the latest situation.

To avoid any untoward incident, the Shakargarh administration has issued flood alert for area residents and formed a flood relief camp.

PMD warns of flooding across Pakistan as country braces for heavy monsoon rains

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Bilawal-led committee to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India

08:47 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Punjab increases transfer fees for motorcycles, cars (check latest fees)

01:56 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in city as Met Office issues fresh alert

12:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

Alert issued as cyberattack hits ECP ahead of general elections 

02:08 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Alert issued for floods in Punjab rivers between July 8-10

03:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Pakistan offers India to take advantage of CPEC on 10th anniversary

11:07 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Prime Minister Laptop 2023 Specs

04:25 PM | 9 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 9, 2023

08:25 AM | 9 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 09, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 09, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: