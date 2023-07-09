Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of medium flood in the river Ravi following the release of 185,000 cusecs water from India.
Authorities alerted all concerned departments to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. The development comes as New Delhi released floodwater into Pakistani rivers, and incoming water along with rainfall amid the rainy season could inundate areas linked to rivers.
PDMA spokesperson said India released water from Ujh Barrage into the Ravi, and about 65,000 cusecs are set to reach in one day. He said nearly one-third of the released water arrived at Jassar point.
At Gujranwala’s Head Khanki, the inflow of water has been recorded at 83,840 cusecs, and the inflow of water at Head Qadirabad was recorded at 74,215 cusecs while the discharge level remains over 50,00 cusecs.
It said districts adjoining river Ravi must be prepared and remain alert to deal with any emergency situation. Meanwhile, the government has formed districts relief camps in low-lying regions.
Authorities also warned to keep the masses informed about the progress of rains and the latest situation.
To avoid any untoward incident, the Shakargarh administration has issued flood alert for area residents and formed a flood relief camp.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
