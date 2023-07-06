PMD warns of flooding across Pakistan as country braces for heavy monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials are on high alert as Pakistan Metrological Department has predicted more monsoon rains, raising concerns about urban floods.
Met Office urged all provinces to take necessary precautions to ensure public safety during the forecast period of upcoming spells.
In its fresh advisory, PMD warns of urban flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Balochistan, as torrential rains shattered 30 year old record in the second largest city, turning the metropolis into the urban swamp.
Upcoming rain spells may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kark, DI Khan, Kasur, Okara, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel and other areas while landslide is also expected in northern areas.
A westerly wave is approaching the upper and central parts of Pakistan, PMD said and further added that moist currents from the Arabian Sea will hit the upper and central parts while moist currents from Bay of Bengal may cause rain in the central region.
Meanwhile, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), KP, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper and central Punjab, and Northeast Balochistan today will also receive rain which will be accompanied by thunderstorms.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
