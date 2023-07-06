Search

PMD warns of flooding across Pakistan as country braces for heavy monsoon rains

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 6 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials are on high alert as Pakistan Metrological Department has predicted more monsoon rains, raising concerns about urban floods.

Met Office urged all provinces to take necessary precautions to ensure public safety during the forecast period of upcoming spells.

In its fresh advisory, PMD warns of urban flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Balochistan, as torrential rains shattered 30 year old record in the second largest city, turning the metropolis into the urban swamp.

Upcoming rain spells may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kark, DI Khan, Kasur, Okara, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel and other areas while landslide is also expected in northern areas.

A westerly wave is approaching the upper and central parts of Pakistan, PMD said and further added that moist currents from the Arabian Sea will hit the upper and central parts while moist currents from Bay of Bengal may cause rain in the central region.

Meanwhile, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), KP, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper and central Punjab, and Northeast Balochistan today will also receive rain which will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

