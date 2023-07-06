Monsoon rains to begin in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI – This season's first monsoon period would likely strike Karachi on July 7 (Friday) after battering Lahore and wreaking havoc in other parts of the country, according forecast by meteorologist Jawad Memon.
The first rainy period is anticipated to last until July 11, according to the weatherman, who also predicted that the port city will likely get 30 to 40 mm of rain during that time.
A [monsoon] low pressure is present right now over the Bay of Bengal, Memon said. If the low-pressure region travels towards Gujarat, the meteorological expert said that Karachi would likely get rains between July 9 and July 11.
For the time being, there is no chance of rain in Karachi, he continued.
Lahore experienced nearly 290mm of rain in a span of 10 hours earlier today, shattering a 30-year-old record, and at least seven people died as a result.
The Met department issued a warning today stating that heavy rains are predicted for some portions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Balochistan on July 5 and 6, which might result in urban flooding in the provinces' low-lying regions.
The Met Office recently issued a new weather alert, advising that heavy rains might cause urban flooding in low-lying regions of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kark, DI Khan, Kasur, Okara, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, and other places. In steep places, landslides are also predicted.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
