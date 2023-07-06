Monsoon rains to begin in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI – This season's first monsoon period would likely strike Karachi on July 7 (Friday) after battering Lahore and wreaking havoc in other parts of the country, according forecast by meteorologist Jawad Memon.

The first rainy period is anticipated to last until July 11, according to the weatherman, who also predicted that the port city will likely get 30 to 40 mm of rain during that time.

A [monsoon] low pressure is present right now over the Bay of Bengal, Memon said. If the low-pressure region travels towards Gujarat, the meteorological expert said that Karachi would likely get rains between July 9 and July 11.

For the time being, there is no chance of rain in Karachi, he continued.

Lahore experienced nearly 290mm of rain in a span of 10 hours earlier today, shattering a 30-year-old record, and at least seven people died as a result.

The Met department issued a warning today stating that heavy rains are predicted for some portions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Balochistan on July 5 and 6, which might result in urban flooding in the provinces' low-lying regions.

The Met Office recently issued a new weather alert, advising that heavy rains might cause urban flooding in low-lying regions of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kark, DI Khan, Kasur, Okara, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, and other places. In steep places, landslides are also predicted.