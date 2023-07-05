Nadia Jamil’s house almost submerges underwater after rain

Amidst the record-breaking rain in Lahore, the exterior of the house of revered Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil submerged in water.

Jamil shared some videos of her house on Twitter in which the front porch of the house is completely submerged. The actress complained that her 76-year-old mother is "trapped" inside, adding that the no one can go in or out of the house.

"If the rain continues for another hour, all the water will go into the house. My brother walked in chest-deep water to feed the children and mother in the staff quarters," the 50-year-old star added.

"Lahore in the rains," the Balu Mahi star stated on Instagram, "The last video is one someone shared with me."

"My mother is trapped in the house. We will wade through this sewerage water to get groceries. Because we woke up to this. Living next to a Ganda Nala it overflows and this is mainly water from there. If the rains continue this water will be in the houses soon," the Behadd actress wrote.

Emphasizing on staying safe, the Damsa star said, "My heart goes out to people suffering in shanty towns, kacha abadis in low lying areas. Especially those living near open sewerage canals. They are exposed to all kinds of awful water borne diseases. Typhoid etc is always a threat but now we have this horror to deal with: Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that causes a brain eating virus."

"Only swim in chlorinated water and avoid inhaling water through nose," Jamil advised.

On Twitter, the Jo Bichar Gaye actress detailed how the unfortunate event unfolded. "I’m regretting the fact that I stayed with my best friend last night. We were celebrating my sons birthday and I crashed there. Now I can’t get to my mother. And she can’t get out. In another hour, if the rains continue, this will all be in the house! My mother is a heart patient. My brother had to walk chest deep in water to pick up milk 4 the children in the staff quarters & Ami."

"This is RIDICULOUS! This is SEWERAGE water as we live off the Ganda Nala. It’s highly toxic!" the Dhoop Mein Sawan star added.

My 76 year old mother is trapped in the house… again. I’m regretting the fact that I stayed with my best friend last night. We were celebrating my sons birthday and I crashed there. Now I can’t get to my mother. And she can’t get out. In another hour, if the rains continue, this… pic.twitter.com/Y6d4ml5FbF — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 5, 2023

Jamil then tagged Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and wrote, "Can you please take some responsibility for this city and its citizens?"

So far, the record-breaking bouts of rain took lives of 7 people in Lahore.